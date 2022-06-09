National Geographic magazine publishes article on Azerbaijani cuisine

By Trend

National Geographic magazine has published an article on Azerbaijani cuisine,Trend reports.

According to the article, food traditions of Azerbaijan coalesce in its capital, Baku, where restored caravanserais (roadside inns along the historic Silk Road trade route) house trendy restaurants.

Meanwhile, a journey to the regions reveals a landscape of dishes served the old-fashioned way in bowls of copper and clay: from cured meats in the mountains to seafood on the coast, the article said.

Besides, according to the article, the Azerbaijani table is a colorful amalgamation of dishes and ingredients.



“The country’s nine climactic zones gift the people with a bounty of fresh produce — including peaches, pomegranates, apples, figs, saffron and sweet peppers. While sheep and cattle raised on the steppe contribute meat and dairy, a variety of fresh seafood is drawn from the Caspian Sea, and vast grasslands and a rice belt furnish the country with its grains,” the article added.