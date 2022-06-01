Anti-Corruption agency probing criminal case into illegal actions of taxmen

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Main Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General's Office is probing a criminal case into materials on illegal actions of officials of the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry, Azernews reports per a joint statement of the ministry and the Prosecutor-General's Office.

The probe identified that the head of the Main Territorial Tax Department No.6, Mirjavad Hashimov, entered into a preliminary conspiracy with the department's senior tax inspector, Zakir Kazimov, and received a bribe totaling AZN20,000 ($11,760). It was found out that the bribe was received twice from a citizen for failure to carry out prompt measures of tax control in connection with the identified violations in the activities of a taxpayer.

In connection with illegal actions, Hashimov and Kazimov have been prosecuted as suspects under Articles 308.2 (abuse of official powers entailing grave consequences), 311.3.1 (receiving a bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement), and 311.3.3 (receiving a bribe in a large amount) of the Criminal Code. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision.

The Main Anti-Corruption Department continues necessary investigative measures to identify and prosecute all suspects in this case.