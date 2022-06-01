Work underway to open ASAN Service Center in Shusha - official

By Trend

Work is underway to open ASAN Service Center in Azerbaijan's Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told Trend.

According to Mehdiyev, large-scale reconstruction and infrastructure works are being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The opening of ASAN Service Centers in other liberated areas will be considered after the creation of conditions for the return of people, he added.

The agency chairman also noted that the construction of ASAN Service Centers in Salyan and Lankaran cities is currently underway, and they are planned to be commissioned before the end of this year.