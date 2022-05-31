Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 2,162 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 304 citizens, the second dose to 176, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,494 citizens. Some 188 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,723,446 vaccine doses were administered, 5,347,805 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,848,875 people - the second dose, 3,280,934 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 245,832 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.