Country registers 1 new COVID-19 case, 4 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 1 new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 29.

Some 4 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 792,758 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,996 patients have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 1,871 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,890,579 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,721,284 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 27 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.