TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan area won't be available to spectators till evening

By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens, having bought tickets for the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival on May 28, will be able to visit it after 20:30 (GMT+4) due to some changes made to the program of the festival, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

A grandiose concert is supposed to take place on May 28 – Independence Day within the framework of the program.

The concert will last from 21:00 (GMT+4) till 23:00 (GMT+4).

According to the statement, preparatory activities will be carried out in the festival area during the day, said the statement.

The festival is being held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. Meanwhile, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.