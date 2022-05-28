Azerbaijan executes pardon decree in several correctional institutions of Justice Ministry

By Trend

A total of 11 convicts from correctional institution No. 9 of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan were affected by the pardon decree, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, seven of the mentioned persons were released, and the sentence term of four of them was reduced by half.

Besides, the pardon decree affected 16 persons from correctional institution No. 13 of the ministry, of whom 12 were released, while the sentence term of four of them was also reduced by half.

Two women imprisoned at correctional institution No. 4 were released following the decree.

Azerbaijan has started the implementation of the pardon decree signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev on May 27.