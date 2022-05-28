TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan continues construction of Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Agbend highway [VIDEO]

28 May 2022 [10:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Construction of the Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Agbend highway continues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenian occupation, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The State Agency has shared a video on the construction of the road.

The Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Agbend highway with a length of 123.6 kilometers is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangazur highway and has great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other regions of Azerbaijan and country’s Nakhchivan.


