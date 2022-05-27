Minister: Vaccination rate in Azerbaijan over 90 pct

Health Minister Teymur Musayev has said that the vaccination rate in Azerbaijan is over 90 percent of the target population, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus within the framework of the 75th session of the World Health Assembly.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s successful experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister mentioned that Azerbaijan is among the first countries to join the COVAX initiative.

He also spoke about the reforms recently implemented in the direction of public health.

Additionally, Musayev congratulated Ghebreyesus on his re-election as WHO Director-General and thanked the organization for the support provided to Azerbaijan over the past period.

In turn, Ghebreyesus praised the importance President Ilham Aliyev attaches to cooperation with WHO. He recalled the humanitarian assistance that Azerbaijan provided to the organization during the pandemic, as well as the global calls for joint cooperation between countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

Noting the close contacts with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ghebreyesus added that he is looking forward to participating in the forum in June. He added that the international forum is an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of primary health care services.

The parties also exchanged views on strengthening measures to prepare for and respond to the health crises, expanding academic activities, also other issues of mutual interest.

To recall, Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”. The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 on May 10.

Azerbaijan also has made a significant contribution to the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus at a global level. The country voluntarily made financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. In addition, Azerbaijan provided direct financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19 and donated more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine to four countries free of charge.