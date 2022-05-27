Country registers 11 new COVID-19 case, 9 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 11 new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 27.

Some 9 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,746 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,987 patients have recovered, and 9,712 people have died. Currently, 47 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,163 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,885,286 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,718,660 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 2,747 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.