Azerbaijan confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected three new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, two patients died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,735 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,978 of them have recovered, and 9,712 people have died. Currently, 45 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,692 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,883,123 tests have been conducted so far.