16 teams of Baku Higher Oil School reach finals in Teknofest

By Trend

16 teams of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have reached the finals in Teknofest, Turkey's largest aviation, space and technology festival. The BHOS representatives reached the finals in 8 competitions.

The BHOS teams will compete in the finals of Teknofest as follows: 8 teams will take part in the “Green technologies” competition, 2 teams - in the “Agrarian technologies” competition, 1 team - in the “Bakuskills” competition, 1 team - the “Robotics” competition, 1 team - the “Socially oriented technologies” competition, 1 team - the “Unmanned aerial vehicles” competition, 1 team - the "Cansat" competition, 1 team - the "Planer" competition.

It should be noted that Baku Higher Oil Schools’ "Hakari" team qualified for the finals in the two competitions on "Agrarian Technologies" and "Socially Oriented Technologies", and the "Oguz" team - in the two competitions on "Robotechnics" and "Planer". Eight of the 10 teams advancing to the finals of the Green Technologies are represented by BHOS, and this indicator has been achieved only by BHOS among universities.

The teams that advance to the finals are:

1. “Green technologies” - “Murov”, “Khudayar”, “Ateshgah”, “Gulustan”, “Khazri”, “Turan”, “Topkhana”, “Gizilagaj”

2. "Agrarian technologies" - "Hakari", "Khamsa"

3. "Bakuskills" - "Shusha Tower"

4. "Robotics" - "Oguz"

5. "Socially oriented technologies" - "Hakari"

6. "Unmanned aerial vehicles" - "Murov eagles"

7. "Cansat" - "Istiglal"

8. "Planer" - "Oguz"

The Teknofest festival held in Baku has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey since 2018. The fact that Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology festival, will be held for the first time outside Turkey in Azerbaijan once again testifies to the friendly, fraternal and strategic alliance existing between the two countries.