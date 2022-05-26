Step towards greener future: country recycles batteries

By Sabina Mammadli

Batteries are an essential part of our everyday life. And while throwing them away may seem harmless, it can have dire effects on the environment. Cleaner electricity should be the ultimate goal of modern society.

In this regard, a project called “Give away batteries, protect nature”, dedicated to collecting unusable batteries was launched by the Red Hearts Foundation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Bravo supermarket chain.

Special boxes to collect batteries were installed in Bravo supermarkets, located in the Ganjlik Mall, 28 Mall, Daniz Mall, Zefir Mall, Ahmadli village, near 20th January, and Koroglu metro stations.

The project aims to separate used batteries from other waste in order to minimize their negative impact on the environment and human health. In the future, similar boxes are planned to be placed in other cities and regions. The project has a very important environmental and educational value in terms of protecting the environment, restoring the ecological balance, encouraging recycling, reducing waste, preventing and effectively managing the harmful effects of battery waste.

The gathered old batteries will be sent for recycling to the Hazardous Waste LLC.

Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 on the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates like a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters, and people in need.

Moreover, a reminder that one discarded AA battery pollutes about 20 square meters of land. Each battery contains hazardous, toxic, and corrosive materials like mercury, cadmium, lithium, and lead.

The coating of the discarded batteries is destroyed, and their contents end up in soil and groundwater, after which these metals can get into rivers and lakes or into artesian waters.

The good news is that according to the Battery Council International, 99% of lead-acid batteries, the most widely used batteries, are recyclable.

Considering the importance of the carbon footprint of transport, it is important to note that the recovery of old batteries for recycling is coupled with the delivery of new batteries.

As with all the other products we consume that have a significant carbon footprint, such as smartphones, in order to reduce our carbon footprint, we must try to make the batteries last as long as possible.