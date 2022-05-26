Azerbaijan makes proposals to developing new mechanism for ensuring food security

By Trend

Azerbaijan made proposals for the development of a new mechanism for ensuring food security in the country, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Sevinj Hasanova said during a discussion of the "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021" bill at a meeting of Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis), Trend reports.

Hasanova noted that these proposals were accepted.

She said that the proposals include allocation of subsidies and preferential loans to enterprises producing food products, also entrepreneurs and companies involved in agriculture.