Azerbaijan confirms 9 more COVID-19 case, 5 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected nine new COVID-19 case, five patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,969 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 53 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,290 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,880,431 tests have been conducted so far.