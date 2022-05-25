Construction of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway underway in liberated lands

By Azernews





The construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, is underway, Azernews reports per the State Agency of Automobile Roads.

The road will play a significant role in the liberated lands’ socio-economic growth once it is completed.

The 12-km first-class technical road starts from Victory Road and joins the newly built Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway will have four lanes, with a roadbed width of 21 meters and a carriageway width of 14 meters, depending on the traffic lanes.

The highway is now undergoing earthworks, with the road being enlarged and profiled with special equipment, and a new landfill being constructed in compliance with the first technical level.

Along with the construction of a landfill on the highway, the project also includes the construction of water pipes of different diameters for the transfer of atmospheric water along the road, as well as a quadrangular water passage for the transmission of the river.

In addition, at 6.7 km of the road, in the area passing through the area called "Gargabazar", the construction of two overpasses is underway with the preparation process for the pile.

The construction is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in keeping with the construction norms and rules. Necessary forces have been involved to complete the construction by the end of 2022, as it is planned.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway passes through the liberated Fuzuli and Khojavend districts.



