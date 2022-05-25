Health minister commends Azerbaijan's anti-Covid-19 measures as NAM chairman

By Azernews





Health Minister Teymur Musayev has said that the Non-Aligned Movement, under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, has taken a series of successful initiatives in terms of combating the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with its negative impact, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks speaking at the 75th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on the topic "Health for peace, peace for health".

"Since the start of the pandemic, under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, the Non-Aligned Movement, by actively mobilizing the efforts of the wider international community in a spirit of multilateralism, cooperation, and solidarity, has taken a number of successful initiatives in terms of combating the pandemic and dealing with its negative impact," he said.

He underlined that the inequality between developing and developed countries in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution prevents the international community from achieving complete elimination of the pandemic in a short period. Musayev added that it is important to strengthen all relevant aspects of essential health services to ensure the sustainability of the health system and to take effective action against the pandemic.

"This, along with various actions, must also include the continuation of ongoing vaccination programs for universal health care accessibility," he added.

At the end of his speech, Teymur Musayev noted that another high-level meeting of the NAM member states is planned to exchange views on the post-pandemic period and shape the position of the movement.

The 75th World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 22-28, 2022. It is the first in-person Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.