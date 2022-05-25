Azerbaijan's historical Shamakhi city named tourist capital of Turkic world for 2022

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Shamakhi city has been named the tourist capital of the Turkic world for 2022.

The decision in question was made at the 7th meeting of the tourism ministers and the 17th meeting of the working group on tourism of the Organization of Turkic States in Shamakhi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Organization Baghdad Amreyev, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abdukhakimov, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishanguliyev, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi.

Moreover, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov joined the event online.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of the Turkic States, which began on October 15, 2019, continued successfully in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.

Shamakhi is one of Azerbaijan’s most historic cities and the birthplace of renowned Azerbaijani poets such as Mirza Alakbar Sabir and Imadaddin Nasimi.

The region is a sight for sore eyes as it is full of historic monuments and scenes. Gulistan fortress (11th-12th centuries), the mausoleum of Yeddi-Gumbaz ("The Seven Domes") with numerous burial places of Shamakhi governors, Juma cathedral mosque (10th century, reconstructed in the 19th century) and numerous ruins of the 10th – 17th centuries are a must-see for history lovers.

On the way from Baku to Shamakhi, one can see Maraza village, well-known for its unique monument - a two-storied mausoleum-mosque of the 15th century, called Diri-Baba.

Another notable sight is the observatory named after Nasreddin Tusi. The largest astrophysical observatory in Azerbaijan and the whole Caucasus is located in Pirkuli, Shamakhi.

In the 19th century, the city was famous for its Shamakhi dancers, who were described in the memoirs of French writer Alexandre Dumas.

The mild climate, picturesque nature, unique landscapes, and a large number of beautiful national parks attract a lot of tourists to Shamakhi.