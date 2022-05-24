Number of war veterans wanting to set up NGOs grows

By Azernews





The number of representatives of martyrs' families and war participants wishing to set up non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has been steadily growing after the second Karabakh war, Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications Vusal Guliyev said.

He made the remarks at public hearings on promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development on May 23.

Guliyev noted that some participants of the second Karabakh war would like to benefit by establishing NGOs.

"As many as 200 people have applied for registration of their NGOs up until now. I find it necessary to proceed with the registration process only after a thorough investigation since most of them are engaged in racketeering activity even without registration," Guliyev added.

Azerbaijan has allocated over 9 million AZN ($ 5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the 44-day war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.