Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 case, 7 recoveries

22 May 2022 [17:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 case, seven patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,712 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,957 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 45 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,510 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,872,506 tests have been conducted so far.

