Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 3,808 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 350 citizens, the second dose to 800, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,377 citizens. Some 281 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,694,986 vaccine doses were administered, 5,344,556 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,845,334 people - the second dose, 3,261,409 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 243,687 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.