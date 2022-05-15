Wishing that conditions for playing sports on all cities were similar to Baku - winner of Baku marathon

By Trend

I am very happy to take part in this marathon, winner of the "Baku Marathon-2022", Russian athlete Rinas Akhmadeev told Trend.

He said that he was in Azerbaijan for the first time.

"Baku is a very beautiful city. I will definitely come to Baku in the coming years. I will take part in the marathon next time," said the participant of the marathon.

Akhmedeev added that the competition was held in accordance with all the rules.

"I wish that in all cities there are such conditions for playing sports as in Baku, so that athletes show good results," he said.

On May 15, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the 5th Baku Marathon was organized.

About 15,000 participants have registered to participate in the Baku Marathon 2022.

Foreigners living and working in our country, also participants from a number of other countries, applied to participate in the marathon, along with the citizens of Azerbaijan. Those who have registered include participants from the US, Germany, UAE, UK, China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uganda and from other countries.

The Baku Marathon, organized since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Marathon, which is held under the motto "Win the wind!" organized along a completely new route.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the length of which is 21 kilometers, started and ended at the State Flag Square.