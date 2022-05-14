Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,668 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,904 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 55 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,782 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,850,674 tests have been conducted so far.