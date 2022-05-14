Azerbaijan determines rules of using Shusha city's name

By Trend

The rules of using the name of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] have been determined, Trend reports.

In this regard, a bill on amending the law "On Azerbaijan’s cultural capital - Shusha city" was discussed at the plenary session of the parliament on May 13.

According to the amendments, the use of the word "Shusha" (phrases with the word "Shusha") will be allowed only with the consent of the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority, except for cases determined by the legislation of Azerbaijan and this body (structure), as following:

- in the names of legal entities, including media entities;

- in the names of awards and prizes;

- in the names of local, national or international events, including sports and other competitions, concerts, festivals, exhibitions, conferences, and seminars;

- for commercial and advertising purposes;

- on trademarks and geographical indications.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.