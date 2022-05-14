Azerbaijani government exempts certain food items from customs duty

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has exempted certain food items from customs duty in line with changes made by the Cabinet of Ministers to "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties".

Under the report, flours or meals and pellets of fish or crustaceans, molluscs, or other aquatic invertebrates are exempt from a 5 percent import duty.

So far, the seeds of lettuce or leaf beet have been exempted from import duties. Seeds of other types of lettuce or leaf beet are also exempted from a 5 percent import duty.

Furthermore, mixtures of odoriferous substances, used for the industrial production of foodstuffs, and mixtures based on one or more such substances, used as industrial raw materials, as well as another lipoprotein lipase, Aspergillus alkaline protease, have also been exempted from a 15 percent customs duty.

The report adds that this decision is valid until December 31, 2022.

---

