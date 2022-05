By Trend

The 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival opened in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan on May 12, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

"Karabakh is Azerbaijan," a Malian participant of the "Kharibulbul" festival said in Shusha.