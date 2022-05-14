Azerbaijan to provide migrants with essential aid

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM Azerbaijan) plans to provide temporary housing, food, non-food items (NFI), clothing, and medical assistance to migrants in need, Trend has reported.

According to the State Migration Service, this will be done in connection with a project to support humanitarian activities.

The service noted that assistance will be extended to illegal migrants (due to the expiration of a visa or personal documents); migrants in a difficult financial situation; migrants in need of food/non-food items, housing; unemployed or low-skilled labour migrants; low-income migrants; foreign students in a difficult situation; those denied asylum.

Individuals who meet the above categories of migrants and vulnerability criteria can apply for an interview through electronic registration.

As reported earlier, the number of illegal migrants in temporary detention centers in Azerbaijan is very low: about 3,000 out of 142,000 migrants live in Azerbaijan illegally.

Around 6,163 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Azerbaijan since February 24, 2022.