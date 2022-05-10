Azerbaijan honors memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev

By Trend

Today marks the 99th anniversary of the birth of the savior of our people, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Trend, representatives of the country's community visit today the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honor and honor his memory.

Among those who came to honor the memory of the architect and founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, world-famous political figure Heydar Aliyev are veterans of the Karabakh War, military personnel, representatives of government organizations, scientists and cultural figures, veterans of war and labor, etc.

Those who came to the Alley of Honor lay flowers at the grave of the national leader.