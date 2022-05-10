MoD continues disposal of outdated ammunition

By Azernews





Units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out the planned disposal of ammunition with expired service life and unsuitable for use in accordance with all security measures, Azertag has reported, citing the Defence Ministry.

The ammunition disposal process will be carried out at the Seyfali training ground in Azerbaijan, Ganja, from 11 to 14 May, the report added.

"The public will be regularly updated about the ongoing explosive work", the ministry said.

A similar procedure was carried out by the ministry on May 4-7.

Some 218 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and defused on Azerbaijani liberated territories on May 2-7, the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has said in its weekly report.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 97 anti-personnel, 35 anti-tank mines, and 86 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions, the report added.

A 344-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenia’s 30-year-long occupation are among the most mine-littered areas in the world. Azerbaijan along with its partners is carrying out demining activities in these lands to ensure livelihood in the region.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.