Country registers 6 new COVID-19 cases,5 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 6 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 10.

Some 5 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,638 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,869 patients have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 60 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 1,890 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,838,458 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,669,891 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 8 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.