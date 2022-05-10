Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures over F1 Grand Prix

By Azernews





President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons who will arrive in Azerbaijan due to the organization and holding of the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022.

According to the decree, any foreigner arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the Grand Prix from May 10 to June 15 and who have submitted any of the documents specified in Part 2 of the order will be granted a visa at Azerbaijan’s international airports.

The second part of the decree notes that one of the following documents should be considered as a basis for issuing a visa:

1. Document confirming accreditation in accordance with the relevant rules of the “Formula 1 Management Limited” company and the International Automobile Federation, which are the international organizers of Formula 1 races;

2. Accreditation card confirming accreditation in Baku City Ring Operating Company;

3. Ticket or document confirming the purchase of a ticket to the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The decree states that Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry should inform the relevant foreign authorities about the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in the country in connection with the races.

The information on the possibility of the visitors to obtain electronic visas at international airports through the ASAN Visa system in the online information resources of the ministry, as well as Azerbaijani embassies and consulates abroad will be ensured.

Furthermore, the document stressed that the State Migration Service will inform the airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan about the simplification of visa procedures.

The 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 4-6.

No concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

At the same time, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.