Video marking 99th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev prepared in Azerbaijan's Shusha [VIDEO]

By Trend

A special video has been prepared in Azerbaijan’s Shusha due to the 99th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The video prepared by the Shusha State Reserve has been posted on its official pages in social networks.

"Today marks the 99th anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev. The development of the city of Shusha is closely connected with the name of the great leader,” the publication for the video said.

“The construction of the Vagif mausoleum, the announcement of the city of Shusha as a reserve and many other fateful issues are connected with the name of the great leader. National leader Heydar Aliyev will live forever in our hearts!" said the publication.