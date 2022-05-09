Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, two patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,632 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,864 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 59 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,752 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,836,568 tests have been conducted so far.