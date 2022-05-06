Azerbaijan sees increase in centers providing compulsory medical insurance

|
By Trend
In order to increase the availability of medical services for citizens in Azerbaijan within the framework of compulsory health insurance package, number of private medical institutions with which the State Agency for compulsory health insurance has concluded contracts has increased to 56, agency told Trend.
According to agency, 2,550 medical services are currently being provided to citizens as part of the compulsory medical insurance package. They can be used in public medical institutions subordinated to Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
If it is impossible to provide relevant services in state medical institutions subordinate to TABIB, referral is issued to a private medical institution with which an agreement has been concluded.
The list, addresses and contact numbers of these medical institutions are posted on official website of agency.
1. Baku Health Center
2. Central Clinic Hospital
3. Caspian International Hospital
4. Republican Treatment and Diagnostics Centre
5. Treatment and Diagnostic center in Ganja
6. Ganja International Hospital
7. Teaching Surgery Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University
8. Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service
9. Zeferan hospital
10. EGE Hospital
11. Sumgait Hospital
12. Avrasiya Hospital
13. Special Treatment Health Complex
14. Leyla Medical Center
15. Badam Medical Center
16. Lor Hospital
17. Malham International Hospital
18. OKI clinic in Gusar region
19. Oksigen Clinic Hospital
20. Diaqnoz Medical Center
21. Baku City Hospital
22. Mediland Hospital
23. Medera Hospital
24. Stimul Hospital
25. Medistyle Hospital
26. Bat?goz Medical Plaza
27. Educational-Therapeutic Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University
28. Istanbul NS Clinic
29. Olimp Hospital
30. Kepez Hospital
31. Salam Doctor
32. Biological Medicine Clinic in Masalli region
33. Real Hospital
34. Turan Hospital
35. Referans Center of Clinic and Laboratory (Central branch)
36. Dunyagoz Hospital
37. Regional Hospital
38. Sahhat German-Azerbaijani Medical Center
39. Spero Hospital (Dobromed)
40. Milan Hospital
41. Referans Medical Center in Qabala
42. Celamig Eye Clinic
43. Referans Center of Clinic and Laboratory (Ahmadli branch)
44. Funda Hospital
45. Fonus hearing treatment center
46. Bona Dea International Hospital
47. Unikal Clinic
48. Istanbul Clinic
49. Liman Clinic
50. Briz-L Eye Clinic
51. MasMedical Center Referans in Masalli region
52. Premium Clinic
53. Baku Eye Clinic
54. Asmed Clinic
55. Amana Clinic
56. Republican Hospital named after Arif Heydarov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs