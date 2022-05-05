Azerbaijan to certify some 42 monuments in Karabakh in 2022

By Azernews





Azerbaijan will certify some 42 historical monuments in the liberated lands in 2022, the State Service for Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry said on May 4.

Currently, relevant work is underway to approve the certificates of 155 monuments and documents (agreements with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences on certification, with district /city executive authorities, with the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, as well as with the State Service on Property) on the protection zones of 108 monuments, the report added.

Some 42 of these certificates and 10 of the documents on protection zones will be provided to the monuments in the liberated territories.

Moreover, the certification process of the monuments constantly increased in 2020-2021. Some 110 certificates were granted, 15 of which were monuments in the liberated territories in 2021, the state service said.

The structure of the state service has been improved, the implementation of the presidential decree, dated October 22, 2019, has been ensured, regional offices have been established, and the preparation of documents on certification and protection zones of monuments has been carried out.

In line with the presidential decree, dated 2020, monitoring was carried out on the initial inventory and protection of monuments in the liberated territories, and electronic maps of monuments were prepared.

Regulations of the reserves subordinated to the service have been approved; new guards to protect monuments have been hired, including veterans and representatives of martyrs' families. Structural units for international cooperation and document circulation have been established within the framework of structural reforms.

The documentation for running the Shusha reserve, including draft legal and other documents, has been produced and submitted for approval.

In addition, a monument inventory has been completed in Shusha, which has been displayed on an electronic map and cataloged. Instructions for Shusha's rehabilitation are now being prepared. Information on historical and cultural monuments in the liberated territories has also been posted in the Karabakh Digital Geoinformation System, the service concluded.