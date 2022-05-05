Renovation of Baku-Guba-Russian border highway underway

By Azernews





The renovation of the Baku-Guba-Russian border highway is underway, the Azerbaijani State Agency for Automobile Roads reported on May 4.

The repair work is being carried out starting from the 88th km of the highway in the direction of Baku, the report added.

Deformed and destroyed sections of the road, as well as unusable soil from the road base, are being excavated during the process.

After that, a new road base will be constructed with a layer of crushed stone that is to be re-compacted by pouring appropriate soil. New asphalt-concrete pavement will be put on the road after these works are finished, the state agency added.

Once the repair work is completely eliminated, problems that hinder the smooth and safe movement of vehicles along the road will be finished.

The repair is being done in stages to accommodate the large volume of traffic on the roadway. The area where the work was done was completely closed off to traffic. During the repairs, two-way traffic in the opposite direction was provided.

Additional security measures were taken in the area to ensure safe and unimpeded two-way traffic in the opposite direction, relevant marking lines were laid and temporary road signs were installed.

Drivers are asked to approach the repair work with patience, be cautious when driving through the area, and obey any temporary road signs and traffic restrictions.



