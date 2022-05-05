Azerbaijan to attract additional resources for dev't of compulsory medical insurance system

By Trend

The system of compulsory health insurance has been successfully operating in Azerbaijan for several years, Chairman of Azerbaijan State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, said at an event dedicated to cooperation with the UK in the sphere of healthcare, Trend reports.

"Citizens use compulsory health insurance system, and we attract additional resources for its development," Aliyev said.

He also noted that the system of compulsory health insurance is successfully functioning in the UK.

"The experience of many countries, including the UK, was used while creating a compulsory health insurance system in Azerbaijan. However, taking into account the realities of Azerbaijan, a different model was chosen. The goal is to ensure citizens' access to medical care and compulsory health insurance," Aliyev added.