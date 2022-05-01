Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 3,928 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 283 citizens, the second dose to 380, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,962 citizens. Some 303 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,653,669 vaccine doses were administered, 5,340,336 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,840,600 people - the second dose, 3,232,351 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 240,382 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.