By Trend

Azerbaijani worker, 30-years-old Parvin Salahov, who was heavily injured following an anti-personnel mine explosion in Lachin district and placed in the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces in Baku, has died, Trend reports.

The mine explosion took place on April 29 in the district's Safiyan village liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].