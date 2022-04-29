Country registers 13 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 29.

Some 16 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,558 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,744 patients have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 105 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,731 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,811,382 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,645,649 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 4,026 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.