Fire in Sumgayit extinguished, criminal investigation launched [VIDEO]

By Azernews





The fire that broke out in the Azersun Industrial Park in Sumgayit, 30 km of the capital Baku, was extinguished at 0824 (GMT +4) on April 29 as a result of operational measures, Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry has said.

The ministry's State Fire Service and the Civil Defence Troops, the relevant forces of the Sumgayit Regional Center, and two helicopters of the aviation detachment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Urgent measures were being taken to prevent the fire from spreading over a large area.

Police officers and the ministry removed explosives and poisonous substances from warehouses in the industrial park, which could pose a serious threat to people and the environment, took them to a safe place and ensured the evacuation of workers.

The ministry emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the fire, and the firefighter, who was hospitalized in the Sumgayit Emergency Hospital, was discharged for outpatient treatment; his life is not in danger.

Currently, demolition work is underway on the site.

Moreover, during a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the area of ??a plastic waste dump and, spreading to food and other warehouses, covered a large area.

A criminal case was opened in the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office under Article 225.2 of the Criminal Code. An investigation group was formed, consisting of investigators from the Prosecutor's Office and the Emergencies Ministry.

The group is investigating the incident to determine the causes of the incident and determine the amount of damage caused. The public will be informed of the investigation results.



