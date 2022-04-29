By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The Aghdam Industrial Park's entire 190-hectare territory has been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Day.az has reported.

Work is underway to create a favorable investment environment for entrepreneurs in the park, which was created to restore Karabakh and develop its industrial potential.

In the near future, work on creating an infrastructure system for residents will set off in the park.

It should be noted that today, the status of a resident in the Aghdam Industrial Park has been granted to seven business entities. Along with this, entrepreneurs are now submitting projects to the Economic Zone Development Agency to become residents of the park, and the agency is analyzing these projects.

In a separate statement, it was reported that the mine and unexploded ordnance clearance operations carried out in Karabakh by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency involve MV-10 and MV-4 mechanical demining vehicles manufactured by the Croatian company DOC-ING.

It was noted that a contract was made with the company for the supply of 11 machines for mechanical demining, 10 of which have already been handed over to the agency. Another one is planned to be delivered before the end of the first half of this year.

“The MV-10 vehicles used in humanitarian demining activities are controlled remotely - at a distance of up to 3,000 meters, and the MV-4 vehicles - at a distance of up to 1,500 meters. They can operate in areas with a large slope and hard soil cover," the statement said.

One of the main directions of the "Great Return" program is the creation of favorable conditions for the safe return and resettlement of citizens by clearing the territory of Karabakh from mines and unexploded ordnance. Due to this large-scale demining operations are being carried out in the liberated territories using all three methodologies of humanitarian demining activities.

Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan all mine maps of liberated territories as a result of talks held through the Russian Defence Ministry's mediation on December 4, 2021.

Azerbaijan's senior officials have repeatedly stated that the low accuracy of Armenia's minefield maps of liberated territories slows the mine-clearance process.