Azerbaijan to establish new agencies following presidential decree

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on measures to ensure the activities of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the order, Geodesy and Cartography LLC under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be reorganized into the Agency for Geodesy and Cartography under the ministry with the status of a public legal entity.

On the basis of the National Geological Exploration Service, Geological Exploration Agency public legal entity is being established under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

