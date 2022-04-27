COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan under control - minister

By Trend

The coronavirus situation in Azerbaijan is under control, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

"The citizens have developed immunity to the virus, so the COVID-19 situation in the country is being controlled. The number of infections is decreasing, as are the COVID-19 related hospitalization rates," he said.

Although the mask mandate will be removed from May 2022, the wearing of masks is still recommended, said the minister.

As Musayev noted, everyone needs to be more careful by the fall, as new strains of coronavirus may appear.