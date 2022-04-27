Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 25 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,521 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,675 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 139 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,132 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,801,484 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 5,150 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 695 citizens, the second dose to 377, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,724 citizens. Some 354 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,632,746 vaccine doses were administered, 5,338,299 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,838,834 people - the second dose, 3,216,688 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 238,925 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.