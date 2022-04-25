Azerbaijan confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 20 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,496 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,646 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 143 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2 820 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,794,952 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 4,363 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 419 citizens, the second dose to 227, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,954 citizens. Some 269 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,627,588 vaccine doses were administered, 5,337,603 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,838,456 people - the second dose, 3,212,960 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 238,569 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.



