Azerbaijan plans to strengthen electronic system resistance to cyber threats - Cybersecurity Association

Azerbaijan plans to strengthen the electronic system resistance to cyber threats, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Association Rahid Alekberli, Trend reports.

According to him, a large number of cyber threats are recorded on the web.

"These threats include DDoS attacks, cyber fraud, and some others. The digitalization and information system development is part of Azerbaijan's development strategy," Alekberli said.

"Work on strengthening the country's human resources potential, and relevant projects will be implemented to strengthen digitalization will be carried out," he added.