Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 4,811 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 477 citizens, the second dose to 267, while the third dose and the next doses to 3,779 citizens. Some 288 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,619,356 vaccine doses were administered, 5,336,706 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,837,999 people - the second dose, 3,206,660 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 237,991 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.