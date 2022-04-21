Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,412 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,584 of them have recovered, and 9,706 people have died. Currently, 122 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,522 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,780,926 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 6,332 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 500 citizens, the second dose to 399, while the third dose and the next doses to 5,048 citizens. Some 385 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,608,691 vaccine doses were administered, 5,335,621 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,837,419 people - the second dose, 3,198,302 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 237,349 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.