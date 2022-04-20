Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,391 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,572 of them have recovered, and 9,706 people have died. Currently, 113 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,453 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,776,404 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 7,117 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 19.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 627 citizens, the second dose to 525, while the third dose and the next doses to 5,552 citizens. Some 413 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,602,359 vaccine doses were administered, 5,335,121 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,837,020 people - the second dose, 3,193,254 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 236,964 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.